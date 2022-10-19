More Nigerian universities have announced dates for the resumption of academic activities.

Some universities had earlier in the week made their announcements following the suspension of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday.

The union said it suspended the strike to obey the ruling of the industrial court. The court had granted an injunction by the government to compel ASUU to resume work pending the determination of the suit filed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

The union, however, said its demands have not been completely met.

Resumption

The Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, announced Thursday, 20 October, for the continuation of the 2021/2022 session.

In a statement by its Registrar, Margaret Omosule, the school also asked students to resume their hostels on Wednesday.

In a post on the university website and social media platforms, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) slated 24th October for the resumption of lectures for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) announced 17th October for the continuation of the 2nd semester for returning students and 24th October for fresh students.

Both the University of Abuja and the Sokoto State University also announced 24th October for school resumption.

Other universities like the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto and the University of Benin have proposed 24 October. The senates of both universities are yet to confirm the date.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe