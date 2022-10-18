The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office.

Mr Wike spoke at the ongoing 22nd National Women’s conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in the Victoria Island area of the state.

The Lagos Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a series of tweets made this known on Tuesday.

Mr Wike, a chieftain in the People’s Democratic Party (PDD), a major opposition party, endorsed Mr Sanwo-Olu over his party’s governorship candidate in the state – Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran.

“Breaking: Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike endorses Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office. Details later,” Mr Akosile wrote.

Some minutes later, he quoted Mr Wike as saying, “Any party contesting against APC in Lagos is wasting time. Sanwo-Olu is a super performing Governor.”

In a one minute and six seconds video posted by Jubril Gawat, Mr Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Mr Wike said he came to the state because the governor is “doing well.”

“…If Sanwo-Olu was in my party (PDP) and he is not doing well, I wouldn’t come,” Mr Wike said.

“If you’re in my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me. If you’re not in my party and you’re doing well, you will see me.

“And I will not forget to say that I’m in support of you. I don’t want to talk about the other one.”

Mr Adediran’s spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, did not immediately respond to requests to comments. He said he would call back but didn’t as of press time.

Mr Wike and four other southern governors have been clamouring for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, following his (Wike) failure at the party’s primaries.

His demand for the removal of Mr Ayu is a criterion, he said, that must be met before he discusses giving support to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 poll.