The Management of Polaris Bank Plc has restated the Bank’s firm commitment to the right of every individual to freedom of worship in accordance with his or her faith devoid of hindrance or discrimination.
A statement issued on Friday by the Bank’s Management said its “attention has been drawn to a shared screenshot of an internal mail sent by one of our Yes Centre team supervisors to staff in the department”.
The statement reads in full:
“RESPECT FOR EMPLOYEE RIGHT TO WORSHIP
“Our attention has been drawn to a shared screenshot of an internal mail sent by one of our Yes Centre team supervisors to staff in the department.
“In the said mail, which has become widely circulated in the media, we note that the issue in question was a communication to her colleagues on the implication of everyone leaving the office at the same time and disrupting service delivery to customers. This communication was issued by the said officer without understanding its implications and does not reflect the policy of the Bank.
“We wish to state that Polaris Bank recognizes the right of every individual to practise his or her faith in line with constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria and accordingly does not discriminate on the basis of religion.
“We thank all our customers and other stakeholders for the trust and confidence reposed in us and reassure of excellence service delivery at all times.”
