Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to prioritise patriotism, unity and peace as they make their choices at the polls in 2023.

Mr Jonathan, in a goodwill message personally signed by him in Abuja to mark the 2022 independence day, said that the anniversary came at a time the nation was preparing for its general elections.

“Fellow Nigerians, our anniversary this year comes at a time our nation is preparing for general elections.

“It is a critical moment for us all. The elections provide another opportunity for our citizens to demonstrate our faith in the greatness of our nation. Let us be patriotic in the choices we make,” Mr Jonathan said.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise the unity and peace of the country in the campaigns, and through the choices they would make at the polls in 2023.

“Ours is a great nation with boundless possibilities. Let us work in unity, live in peace, promote justice, and accommodate each other.

“That way, we shall build an inclusive and cohesive society where everyone is happy, safe, and proud of his country,” he said.

The former president extended his compliments to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Mr Jonathan said the event offered Nigerians a chance to reflect on the experience of nationhood and the prospect of progress and greatness, adding that the people had been steadfast in patriotism in challenging times.

“Today, we mark another anniversary of our independence from the grip of colonialism. We reflect on the promises of freedom, hope, peace, and unity that comes with independence.

“Sixty-two years into this journey, we have every cause to reflect on the experience of our nationhood, the prospect of our greatness and how to surmount the challenges that limit our progress as a nation.

“As a country, we have made significant impacts on the global stage in sports, arts, music, and academia.

“Our citizens have asserted themselves as people with strength, courage, and honour in different spheres.

“We have remained steadfast in patriotism in challenging times of our nationhood, demonstrated faith in moments of doubt, displayed resilience in times of adversity, and pursued peace when our unity was threatened.”

(NAN)