Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, will not be seeking re-election to the Senate after he agreed not to appeal a court ruling that nullified his candidacy.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal High Court in Damaturu recognised Bashir Machina as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The court ordered the APC to transmit Mr Machina’s name to the electoral body, INEC, as the candidate.

Although Mr Machina had won the APC senatorial primary, Mr Lawan tried to usurp the ticket after he lost the presidential primary of the ruling party.

Mr Lawan announced his decision not to appeal the ruling in a statement he signed.

Read the full statement below.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that he would not appeal the judgement delivered on Wednesday by the Federal High Court, Damaturu, in Yobe State with respect to the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District elections.

Mr Lawan said in a statement that he personally signed and released on Thursday that he has accepted the judgement of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the elections.

The statement titled: “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy” reads:

“Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a life long journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”

Signed:

Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, PhD, CON,

Yobe North Senatorial District