Russia-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine have concluded a five-day referendum voting to join Russia.

In what Ukraine and its allies describe as illegitimate and a sham, voting was hastily arranged in four areas: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson which make up about 15 per cent of Ukrainian territory.

According to Al Jazeera, Russian authorities incharge of the voting said the majority of the people in the region voted to join Russia. Donetsk, 99.2 per cent; Luhansk, 98.4 per cent; Zaporizhia, 93.1 per cent; Kherson, above 87 per cent.

Reports noted that ballot boxes were taken from house to house.

The voting exercise creates a legal pretext for Russia to annex parts of Ukraine after seven months of war and counting. Russia deployed the same technique in 2014 when it annexed Crimea.

Just before launching its attack on Ukraine, Russia recognised separatist Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. Zaporizhia and Kherson have yet to be recognised as independent states.

After the annexation is formally announced, any attempts by Ukraine to reclaim these regions will be interpreted as an attack on Russia.

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, last week said he was willing to use nuclear weapons to defend the “territorial integrity” of Russia.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council meeting held after the voting was concluded that the body “remains fully committed” to Ukraine’s territorial integrity “within its internationally recognised borders”.

A Russian legislator, Valentina Matviyenko, said if the vote results were favourable, Russia could consider annexing the four regions on October 4, three days before Putin celebrates his 70th birthday.

