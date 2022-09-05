The Management of the University of Ilorin has disclosed that the institution is set to begin the exportation of multi-purpose shea butter very soon.

Sulyman Abdulkareem, the vice-chancellor of the University, disclosed this on Monday at a meeting with the Kwara Coordinator of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Lydia Adewumi.

Mr Abdulkareem disclosed that on commencement of the exportation of the product, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the institution would greatly improve.

He revealed that the Department of Chemistry was anchoring the project, which sought to improve the quality and shelf-life of the product.

He said that the university was open to collaboration with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council to improve the value chain of agricultural products.

The V-C stated that every agricultural product should be processed to the endpoint.

According to him, Nigerian universities should work on ways to develop products from farm produce that cannot be preserved.

In her response, Mrs Adewumi explained that the council was an agency of the federal government, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

She noted that the agency was vested with the mandate to promote the development and utilisation of Nigeria’s industrial raw materials while reiterating support for the institution in its efforts to promote the development of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shea butter is a seed fat that comes from the shea tree, found in East and West tropical Africa.

The shea butter comes from two oily kernels within the shea tree seed. After the kernel is removed from the seed, it is grounded into a powder and boiled in water. The butter then rises to the top of the water and becomes solid.

Shea butter works like an emollient, which helps soften and smoothen dry skin. It also contains substances that can reduce skin swelling and help treat conditions associated with skin swelling such as eczema.

(NAN)