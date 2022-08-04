Former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Dino Melaye as a spokesperson for his campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku also appointed Daniel Bwala, a former APC chieftain, as one of the spokespersons for the campaign.

While Mr Melaye, ex-senator in the 8th Senate is from Kogi State, Mr Bwala hails from Adamawa State, the same state as the presidential candidate.

The appointments take immediate effect according to a statement by Atiku’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, on Thursday.

Read the full statement below:

According to a press release signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the two appointments take immediate effect.

Malaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State

Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State.

Signed:

Paul Ibe

Special Adviser on Media to Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the PDP and Vice President

of Nigeria, 1999-2007.