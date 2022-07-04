The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has cautioned his supporters against making uncouth comments when reacting to his critics.

Mr Obi made the appeal on Sunday against the backdrop of constant debates between his supporters and others rooting for their preferred candidates on different social media platforms.

From being an underdog, the former Anambra State Governor, has continuously been named among the top four presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The three other presidential candidates with similar support base on social media giants, Twitter and Facebook, include Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (PDP).

PREMIUM TIMES can confirm instances where supporters of the top presidential contenders tackled one another on Twitter, thereby making top trends in the country weekly.

Possibly with this in mind, Mr Obi in the post shared on his Twitter account, @PeterObi, urged his supporters to be “tolerant of other people’s views, dissent and divergent opinions & possibly learn from them.”

He advised them to channel their energy to ways of selling his candidacy to his critics to attain the ultimate goals for the country.

“While the frustration and anger in the country is understandable, we must strive to channel that energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of others.

“Even as our message continues to gain broad acceptance, there are some we still need to work to convince. In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building,” he said.

Mr Obi’s tweet garnered over 24,000 and 8,000 likes and retweets respectively after about two hours on Sunday.