The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo and Operation Octopus Grip, impounded about 3.8 million litres of crude oil and apprehended 26 oil thieves in two weeks in the country’s South-south.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, said this at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Onyeuko, a brigadier general, said the troops also recovered 3.07million litres of diesel, 14,000 litres of petrol and 14,000 litres of kerosene during the period.

He added that while 26 oil thieves were arrested, 29 vehicles, 68 wooden boats, nine speed boats, amongst other equipment were also impounded.

The director also added that troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo had, between June 17 and June 19, dismantled several wooden boats, storage tanks, and dugout pits laden with illegally refined products.

Mr Onyeuko said 930,000 litres of diesel and 1.5 million litres of stolen crude oil were recovered.

According to him, troops of Operation Octopus Grip had, between June 16 and June 26, impounded 2.1 million litres of diesel, 2.6 million litres of stolen crude oil, 14,000 litres of petrol and 14,000 litres of kerosene.

Twenty-one criminals involved in the illegal activities were arrested, he said.

In the South-east zone, Mr Onyeuko said a combined team of security agencies led by 302 Artillery Regiment had on June 25 eliminated two members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid operation.

He said the operation was carried out on IPOB and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) camps at Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to him, two AK47 rifles, two pump action rifles, one Dane gun, three magazines, five water gel Improvised Explosive Device, three generating sets, one SUV and two cell phones were recovered from the camp.

“On June 27, our troops discovered a notorious hide of late Double Lion, a notorious terrorist. After a shootout, one criminal member of the gang was neutralised.

“Items recovered from the camp include one Dane gun, eight vehicles of different makes,” he said.

