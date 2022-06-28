The Delta State Police Command has shared some security tips with Nigerians on how to stay safe amidst rising insecurity in the country.

The command shared the tips in a tweet on its handle @DeltaPoliceNG on Friday.

Virtually all parts of country currently battle with one form of insecurity or the other with various crimes going on, largely unabated.

Parts of the North-west is now being overran by rampaging bandits who kidnap for ransom and kill victims who cannot pay for their freedom.

While the North-central is also plagued by bandits and criminal herders who operate in parts of Kogi, Benue and Nassarawa, the North-east is still fighting an age-long battle war with Boko Haram and other insurgency groups such as ISWAP.

Even though authorities claim the insurgents have largely been “degraded” and are now “focusing more on soft targets and solitary military formations”, Boko Haram elements are still able to carry out attacks in many parts of the North-east including on military posts and formations.

The South-east and South-south regions are also battling with attacks from suspected separatists.

In its advisory, the police urged Nigerians to avoid showing off and many other norms in the society.

Read full list:

Weekend security tips

Tip 1. Never use car stickers that say where you work, especially if you have a prestigious job.

Tip 2. Never share pictures of your kids in their school uniforms or badges. Protect your kids!

Tip 3. When you attend parties, don’t let the band get you so high that you start spraying money. Use an envelope

Tip 4. Don’t be the one that tries to empty the ATM machine by making large withdrawals …You don’t need 50k in your wallet to feel like a man.

Tip 5. Always delete your bank transaction notifications, especially SMS…you really can memorize your bank balance….Shred ur POS/ATM receipts.

Tip 6. Don’t go jogging while it’s dark, you really should be smarter than that. If you can, get someone trusted as company.

Tip 7. Always lock your doors, even if you’re only going out to switch off your generator.

Tip 8. NEVER NEVER, NEVER EVER WEAR YOUR ID outside your work place. No one needs to know where you work

Tip 9. Be accountable to your spouse or parents, let someone know where you are at every point.

Tip 10. As much as you can, don’t send kids alone on errand outside your house, they are soft targets.

Tip 11. Don’t try to show that you are the richest in the neighborhood by making large donations in your estate meetings, learn modesty.

Tip 12. When you give, give with modesty and privately, learn to say “I can’t spare that amount now”.

Tip 13. Don’t stay late in your office long after closing hours. That deadline work can be done later or at home if you wish.

Tip 14. Make safety the number one factor in your decision always!

Tip 15. Mind what you post about yourself on social media.