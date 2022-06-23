No fewer than 1,451 out-of-school girls in Adamawa State have been re-enrolled in schools by the African Center for Leadership Strategy and Development, (Center LSD).

The Center was supported by Malala Fund to run a three-year project named Community-Led Action for Girl Child Education (C-CAGE) aimed at enrolling out-of-school girls back in school.

Making the disclosure on Thursday, at a one-day sub-national summit on girl child education and the premiere of the C-CAGE documentary in Yola, the executive director of Center LSD, Monday Osasah, said the girls were drawn from the three local governments across the state.

The local governments are: Numan, Maiha and Song Local Governments.

Mr Osasah said 577 girls were enrolled in school in Numan Local Government, while 360 were enrolled at Song Local Government. He said 514 girls from Maiha local council were enrolled in school.

He said noted that 25 safe space centres were established in the three local governments for the learning of basic numeracy and vocational skills.

Mr Osasah added that the centre with support from Malala Fund has opened registers of out-of-school children in the palaces of traditional rulers. He said seven of the girls from safe space have written West African Council Examination and JAMB.

He said he was thankful for the support and cooperation of the Adamawa State government from the inception of the project in March 2019 until when it ended in June 2022.

“Today’s summit-themed “Girl Child Education; A Veritable tool for development, is organised to reinforce the necessity of training the girl child and to highlight the need for you seated here to join or continue the advocacy to advancing girl child education,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech chairperson of the occasion and Deputy Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Pwamakaino Mackondo, said the project’s aim is to increase enrolment retention and completion of girl education in the 3 councils in our state.