Colombia’s president-elect Gustavo Petro is wasting no time in fulfilling his promise of normalising relations between his country and Venezuela.

During a discussion with Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro, Mr Petro said that the reopening of the border between the two nations would be within three days after winning the election.

Mr Petro, a former guerrilla, won the presidential election on Sunday, promising to make remarkable changes in Colombia.

He promised to re-establish diplomatic ties with Venezuela.

These were interrupted when Bogotá decided to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaidó, as the legitimate president of the neighbouring country, along with the U.S. and about 50 other nations.

On Wednesday, Petro made it clear that the change in his country’s policy toward Venezuela would soon take place.

“I have reached out to the Venezuelan government to open the border and restore full exercise of human rights on the border,’’ Mr Petro wrote on his Twitter account.

Mr Petro’s victory raises doubts about the future relationship of the Colombian government with the Venezuelan opposition, which until now has seen Bogotá as one of its greatest allies.

President Ivan Duque’s support of Mr Guaido’s movement led to the breaking of diplomatic relations between the two countries in February 2019.

The conversation about the new relationship between the two countries was confirmed by Mr Maduro himself, who said that he took advantage of a call to congratulate Mr Petro on his electoral victory at the weekend.

“I spoke with the elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, I congratulated him on his victory.

“We discussed the willingness to restore normalcy at the border, various issues about peace and the prosperous future of both peoples,’’ Mr Maduro said on Twitter.

The border’s opening had also been promised by Mr Petro’s rival, independent businessman Rodolfo Hernández, who narrowly lost out on Sunday.

(dpa/NAN)