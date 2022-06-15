The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has said there is nothing wrong in choosing a Muslim vice-presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said a Muslim-Muslim ticket was the only option for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in 2023.

This, he said, is because it would be “politically naive for Mr Tinubu, a minority Muslim from the South west, to choose a minority Christian from the North as his running mate.”

He made this comments during an interactive sessions with journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

His comments come amid speculations on the potential Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in the party.

There have been mixed reactions on social media that Mr Tinubu may pick a northern Muslim as his running mate – since he is expected to pick a running mate from any of the three zones in the north.

Although Christian politicians from the north are from minority ethnic groups, many Nigerians and groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria, have advised the former Lagos State governor to choose a Christian.

Mr Kalu’s argument was that Mr Tinubu’s wife is a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and so, “she will balance the ticket as a de facto deputy president”, should he win the election.

The APC, he said, cannot afford to field two minorities and expect to win the 2023 presidential election.

“Do you want me to speak frankly? If I am in Tinubu’s position, the wife is a pastor in a Pentecostal church. I will go for Muslim-Muslim ticket. The most important thing is for the party to win. We should stop this rubbish about religion.

“Tinubu’s wife is already like a deputy president. I am saying my opinion. But you can also play Christian-Christian tickets depending on the scenario. Because if we don’t play the Muslim-Muslim ticket, we are in trouble, it will be difficult to win the election because the only thing left for Ahmed Tinubu today is to play Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

Nothing wrong with it

While the lawmaker admitted that Christians may not be happy with a Muslim-Muslim ticket, he wondered “what is wrong with it.”

“I don’t see anything wrong with it. There is nothing wrong with Christian-Christian ticket, it depends on the condition. The condition we found ourselves in today is that you cannot play two minorities.”

He further described Mr Tinubu as a man who brings Christians and Muslims together and one who can do the work.

When asked if a Muslim running mate would not make Mr Tinubu over depend on the North, Mr Kalu said the northerners are Nigerians too.

“I am not a House boy to anybody. I don’t fear anybody. If the president is a westerner or a northerner, I will tell him the truth because I’ve reached a stage in life where nobody feeds me and I don’t need to talk to anybody to feed. I am not even afraid of death. If I speak, I speak the truth,” he said.

Mr Kalu pledged to work for Tinubu and the APC to win the general elections in 2023.

Mr Kalu’s ‘opinion’ comes barely 24 hours after Hope Uzondinma, the Imo State Governor, said the country’s Constitution does not recognise religion as a factor in the choice of a running mate.

Mr Uzodinma, who served as co-chairman of the recent APC Convention Committee, said the focus should be on uniting the country and providing good governance.

The party has untli Friday to submit the name of its running mate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).