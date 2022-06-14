The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Nigeria Police Force to produce a murder suspect, Uwani Usman, in court to answer for the alleged killing of her husband, Hussaini Usman.

Mr Usman, a businessman, was gruesomely murdered on October 28, 2018, at his Apo residence in Abuja.

But efforts to get Mrs Usman and her son, Huzaifa Usman, who are the prime suspects, prosecuted have been unsuccessful.

A year ago, the trial judge, Angela Otaluka, ordered the arrest of Mrs Usman, but the police arrested her last Saturday, June 11, while her son has been detained in prison since 2018.

Police investigations alleged the younger Usman was complicit in his father’s death.

Tuesday’s proceedings

Mrs Usman was not in court at Tuesday’s sitting.

The prosecuting lawyer, Godwin Ijioma, informed the judge that Mrs Usman was “feigning” ill-health at a police clinic in Abuja.

Mr Ijioma further told the judge that the investigating police officer (IPO) in charge of the case said he was awaiting an instruction from the Commissioner of Police in charge of homicide to produce Mrs Usman before the court.

“The IPO said until the police commissioner in charge of homicide directs him to bring the 2nd defendant (Mrs Usman) to court,” Mr Ijioma told the court.

However, Mrs Otaluka ordered the police to either bring the 2nd defendant in a wheelchair or on a stretcher for her to take her plea.

“Bring the 2nd defendant in a wheelchair or on a stretcher. The defendants have to be in court to take their plea,” the judge ordered.

The court adjourned the suit until Thursday, June 16, for the defendants to be arraigned.

AGF directs prosecution of suspects

Mrs Usman who is charged alongside her son, Huzaifa, for the alleged strangulation of her husband, had been evading arrest for nearly four years until last Saturday.

Sources familiar with the case said top police officers and politicians have been shielding Mrs Usman from prosecution.

But a piece of legal advice from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) revealed that there is a prima facie case against the duo — Mrs Usman and Huzaifa.

The AGF’s letter addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar, asked the police to immediately arrest and prosecute the suspects.

In the letter dated May 13, the DPPF said: “The office of the Attorney General of the Federation having reviewed the case file is of the view that the duo of Musa Ndanusa and Adamu Umar be used as prosecution witnesses.

“In view of the above, I am further directed to inform your office to continue with the prosecution of the case.”

But police sources said Mrs Usman would only be brought to court for trial if the Inspector-General of Police directs the commissioner in charge of homicide in Abuja to comply with the court’s orders.

It will be recalled that the case first came up before Samira Bature, a judge of the FCT High Court, where Huzaifa, 25, was first arraigned for murder.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Kuje prison in Abuja. Huzaifa has been in detention and was brought to court on Tuesday.

Background

Family sources who are familiar with the case told Daily Trust that Mr Usman’s murder was initially linked to an armed robbery incident.

“He (Mr Usman) was said to be on his way to the mosque around 5 a.m. with Huzaifa when the assailants attacked him and asked Huzaifa to face the wall,” a family source, who asked not to be named, said.

The younger Usman was said to have told people that after he discovered his father had been killed and the assailants had left, he dragged the corpse to the sitting room from the compound and he went to call his mother before they went to the mosque to call for assistance.

The family source said this conflicting narrative led to further questions.