To make this brief I will be looking at and comparing the economic agenda, as advertised, of three top contenders – Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. These are not the only contenders, but the two parties that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been promoting – the APC and PDP – have a clear edge because the majority of our folks are illiterate and so cannot process a switch from one party to a new one very easily. Peter Obi of the Labour party – a latter day arrival – seems to enjoy some social media noise, which may or may not translate to votes. There are also other very articulate contenders such as the philosophical Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the eloquent Malik Ado-Ibrahim of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the very grounded Yabagi Sani of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), and the bone in government’s throat, Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC). I will come around to some of these contestants as they reveal their plans.

Personally, among the three I am looking at today, I am excited by the Tinubu manifesto. Here are some of his official promises:

Bola Tinubu

(a) 25 per cent annual budget for education;

(b) 10 per cent annual budget for health;

(c) Decentralisation of police;

(d) Introduction of a commodity exchange;

(e) Total deregulation of the oil market and building of a national storage to sustain supply;

(f) Stimulation of production and manufacturing for export;

(g) Target of 15,000MW generation and distribution of electricity;

(h) 12 per cent GDP growth year-on-year for four years;

(i) Establishment of six Regional Economic Development Agencies.

Titled ‘My Vision for Nigeria’, Tinubu promises in the document, “a nation transformed into greatness, the pride of Africa, a role model for all black people worldwide, and respected among all other countries… A vibrant and thriving democracy and a prosperous nation with a fast-growing industrial base, capable of producing the most basic needs of the people and exporting to other countries of the world… A country with a robust economy, where prosperity is broadly shared by all irrespective of class, region, and religion… A nation where its people enjoy all the basic needs, including a safe and secure environment, abundant food, affordable shelter, health care, and quality primary education for all… I will focus on stimulating jobs, which will be my top priority as President. I will get Nigeria to work by launching a major public works program, a significant and heavy investment in infrastructure, and value-adding manufacturing and agriculture….My administration will build an efficient, fast-growing, and well-diversified emerging economy with a real GDP growth averaging 12 per cent annually for the next four years, translating into millions of new jobs during this period.” Tinubu also promised to create “six new Regional Economic Development Agencies which will establish sub-regional industrial hubs to exploit each zone’s competitive advantage and optimise their potential for industrial growth. Supply will come from local refineries, and the forces of demand and supply will determine the price of petroleum products… My administration will establish a National Strategic Reserve for Petroleum Products to stabilise supply during unexpected shortages or surplus periods. This will eliminate any form of product shortages and prevent wild swings in prices.”

Atiku’s Promises

For the former vice president, he is sticking to his belief in liberal capitalism, something he has always pushed since he began running for president. He is a core capitalist and believes in the power of capital and entrepreneurship to transform Nigeria. To that extent, he promises the following, officially:

A comprehensive objective of providing a more hospitable environment for businesses to thrive; T hriving businesse s would create jobs and wealth for Nigerian citizens; Reaffirm the criticality of private-sector leadership and greater private sector participation in development, while repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibility of facilitation; Break government monopoly in all infrastructural sectors, including the refineries, rail transportation and power transmission and give private investors a larger role in funding and managing the sectors; Allow the market greater leverage in determining prices; E stablish a strong and effective government that guarantees the safety and security of life and property; Build a strong, resilient, and prosperous economy that creates jobs and lifts people out of poverty; Promote a true federal system which will provides a strong Federal Government to guarantee national unity, while allowing the federating units to set their own priorities; Spearhead education reform so it is driven by innovation, science, and technology.

For Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his economic goals are decidedly rooted in liberal economics. I also must confess that I am suspicious of that narrative, as Nigeria has tried this for decades but with disastrous results. Atiku wants businesses to thrive and believes that it is businesses that will provide jobs. Well, true, but companies are not in the business of creating jobs, but maximising profits. A reliance on the private sector may be disastrous.

Peter Obi

Mr Obi has positioned himself in the hearts of many as a no-nonsense cost-cutter. He speaks much about his frugality during his stint in Anambra State as governor. He rightly ridicules the profligacy that has permeated Nigeria from the federal to local government. He has also recently traveled to 31 countries around the world to find out how they repositioned their nations. He looks to be what human resource people call a Resource Investigator as well as a Monitor Evaluator.

Apart from the crucial, existential need to stop profligacy and be more sensible in government spending, I wait to hear more coherently and forcefully what he has to say in terms of growing the pie. I scoured the internet to find the following ideas he has espoused, as he traveled all over the country:

Move Nigeria from a consuming to a producing nation; Replace the revenue sharing formula with production formula; Invest in Nigeria’s landmass; Stop borrowing for consumption; Invest in education; Build human infrastructure before physical infrastructure; Stop corruption, sick leadership, irresponsible spending; Invest in MSMEs. Government should give MSMEs ideas and grants; Government should pull people out of poverty; Cut down cost of governance; Do away with Office of First Lady.

My Critique

Let me state again that I have a bias for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and this is because of the slant of his stated ideas. Promising 25 per cent of the annual budget for education and 10 per cent for health may sound very ambitious but it tends towards the United Nations requirements and our needs in these sectors. Someone already criticised the 25 per cent spending on education but was reminded that we have over 15 million children on the streets – a problem which requires a major emergency. Decentralisation of the police has been long in coming. Nigeria has also been grappling for long with the concept of a commodity exchange, which can help farmers sell in bulk ahead of time and cut post-harvest losses. Not a bad one. The idea of having a strategic reserve for fuel is novel and commendable. Ditto the targeting of double-digit economic growth. I have been an advocate of challenging ourselves to be far more productive for long. The targeting of 15,000 megawatts of electricity through further deregulation of that sector (having more power generating companies – GenCos and power disctribution companies – DisCos covering smaller jurisdictions, and pressing in other sources of energy – such as renewables) is also modest and commendable. Tinubu promises a major public works and infrastructure focus, which will help in also boosting jobs in the country, but also includes regional hubs for development – maybe not new bureaucracies but an initiative to focus on value addition to all the basic farm products from our regions, to reduce post-harvest loss, and help target foreign markets, while expanding the cultivation of our arable land. This is just for starters. I like his meshing of capitalist and social-capitalist ideas. We cannot ignore our people in the equation of development. It must however be said that another manifesto document came out a few days back, written by Messrs Femi Pedro and Babatunde Ogala, which is slightly different from the above. I believe that a more comprehensive manifesto will come out shortly.

No one can ignore the timeliness of some of Obi’s ideas. But they are skewed towards costs saving; moving Nigeria from consuming to producing nation, stopping borrowing for consumption, cutting down the cost of governance, doing away with the Office of First Lady, stopping corruption and dealign with the sickness in leadership… all these ideas are good and much needed in Nigeria because we have already gone too far with our profligacy.

Obi

No one can ignore the timeliness of some of Obi’s ideas. But they are skewed towards costs saving; moving Nigeria from consuming to producing nation, stopping borrowing for consumption, cutting down the cost of governance, doing away with the Office of First Lady, stopping corruption and dealign with the sickness in leadership… all these ideas are good and much needed in Nigeria because we have already gone too far with our profligacy. I also like Obi’s take on investment in education, but I think the comparison of human capital investment and physical infrastructure is unnecessary. For one, this country has been training people for decades now, who should be able to step up and do any work. But yes, we are hemorrhaging human capital by leaving 15 million children on the streets. Still, let government continue with physical infrastructure BUT let government use mostly Nigerians and keep the money within the house. Obi comes from a tangent and talks about investing in our landmass. I align with this, especially if Obi is focused on meeting our food needs, banishing importation of food, and targeting Africa with trade. We have much arable land that we haven’t touched. But he veers off by repeating that government should invest more in MSMEs, suggesting that government gives MSMEs ideas and grants. Nigeria already has 42 million MSMEs, where over 41 million are micro-businesses of people surviving on a thread. I dare say that no nation has ever become great on the basis of MSMEs that are all selling imported products. Drive around Nigeria, go to the markets, look at the stores. ALL of them, bar none, are selling imported products. It is a sad scenario and portends more danger ahead. Somehow, we left our flanks open, took some of the toxic advices from you-know-who, and by the time we opened our eyes, we were producing NOTHING but importing everything from abroad. Those guys convinced us that markets (where is Atiku) will help us balance everything out. The result has been more than disastrous.

If Tinubu can carry through, I will say he has the more radical ideas of the three. Double-digit growth, public works and mass mobilisation for mass employment and even our security crisis, commodity exchange, and a strategic fuel reserves sounds like someone has been thinking deep or listening to a smorgasbord of intelligent, deep, and out-of-the-box ideas. I believe others will finetune their ideas and come back strong. I will also review others like Wole Adebayo of SDP, Yabagi Sani of ADP, Ado-Ibrahim of YPP, and Kachikwu of ADC. Promises to be an exciting season.

‘Tope Fasua, an economist, author, blogger, entrepreneur, and recent presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), can be reached through topsyfash@yahoo.com.