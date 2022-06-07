Food vendors and other small business owners in Abuja have expressed mixed feelings over patronage as the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its special convention to elect its candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The convention is holding at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that traders came from within and outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to make sales to both delegates and supporters of aspirants of the opposition party.

They brought consumables such as food, soft drinks, bottled and sachet water and other wares such as caps, clothing materials, and footwear were making poor sales.

Traders speak

Patience Silver, a food seller, seated opposite the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, looked excited at the turnout of customers.

She told PREMIUM TIMES with the population of people at the centre she had sold more than half of the quantity of the food she prepared today.

“I have made more sales, it was better than yesterday. I have sold well today,” she said.

She feels that she will recover the losses she made in the past few days.

“We paid N10,000 for the canopy and rented the chairs and tables at N100 and N500 respectively,” she added.

She said even the security personnel had been chasing traders from one point to another.

Joyce Daniel, who was arriving at the venue of the convention when PREMIUM TIMES approached her, she said she had been making good sales.

Another food vendor, Mary Christopher, said the stress had been too much, but the sales had been encouraging.

Rachel Ilorin, after paying N30,000 to the management of the park on Sunday, but was asked to leave without refunding her money, was busy attending to customers.

” Some paid N20,000 while others paid N10,000. I paid N30,000 and I did make use of the venue,” she said.

“I could not sell all my food yesterday, I had to waste them this morning because I cannot sell stale food, but today I have sold well and I am still selling,” she added.

Adamu Bauchi, who displayed jewellery for sale, said this year’s convention separated sellers from buyers.

“People are not here, they are few sales. Unlike other years, once you display, you see people rushing to patronise you,” he said.

Favour Samuel had soft drinks, water and snacks but sold mostly water.

“People are not buying drinks and snacks, just water, it’s not funny,” she said.

Security arrangement

Our reporters observed the presence of officers of the Nigerian Police, the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the army and other security agencies manning the various roads and intersections around the venue of the election.

Emergency services such as ambulance services and first aid were also seen.

A cross-section of party supporters who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES expressed satisfaction with the arrangements put in place at the venue.

“We are really happy with the way things are moving now and we pray that this will be a huge success, the best will be victorious. That’s what we pray for,” the supporters said.

