The Senate South-east caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Anambra senator, Uche Ekwunife, as the new minority leader.

Senators from the region made this known in a letter to the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The letter dated June 1, was signed by Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East), Theodore Orji (Abia Central), Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West) and Sam Egwu (Enugu North).

Other signatories were Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), Onyewuchi Francis (Imo East), Michael Nnachi (Ebonyi South) and Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North).

Ms Ekwunife’s nomination by the caucus comes about a week after Abia senator and former minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, dumped the PDP.

Mr Abaribe, who cited “shameful display of illegality, impunity and undemocratic decision of the party” as his reason for leaving, also withdrew from the Abia state governorship race.

He had also written a letter to Mr Lawan informing the latter of his decision to resign as minority leader.

The PDP South-east senators, in their letter, requested that Mr Ayu accepts Ms Ekwunife’s nomination and write the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to officially inform him of Mr Abaribe’s replacement – Ekwunife – as minority leader.

“…We…nominate Uche Ekwunife as a replacement for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as the position was zoned to the South East, the letter read.

The lawmakers recalled that after the defection of former Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South) to the APC in February, the North-east minority caucus met immediately and nominated Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North) from the same zone as the new deputy minority leader.

They also said when Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) defected to APC in July, Ibrahim Danbaba (Sokoto South) was immediately nominated to replace him as the deputy minority whip of the Senate.

“We humbly request that you kindly forward the name of Uche Ekwunife to the Senate president, as the Senate minority leader.”

Despite the wave of defections that has hit the PDP in the past months, the party claims to be more united and focused than before.

Leaders of the party have referred to the success of last week’s national convention as proof of the party’s unity and readiness to take over power, come 2023.

