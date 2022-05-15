The 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ceremony, which held on Sunday night, honoured some of the finest in the African film industry.

The event, often referred to as Africa’s most prestigious film award ceremony, was held at Eko Hotel and Suites, with media presenter Ik Osakioduwa and South African celebrity Bonang Matheba serving as hosts.

After a two-year hiatus, the AMVCA made a big comeback, featuring brilliant musical performances from Yemi Alade, Dbanj, the top 12 Nigerian Idols contestants and the collaboration everyone cannot stop talking about, Labaja x Rema.

The event also debuted a new category to recognize content creators’ efforts.

The live audience and viewers were treated to a series of happy tears, support, and heartfelt speeches from nominees who received various awards as well as a few prizes.

Here is a full list of the winners.

Best Lighting Designer – Matthew Yusuf (Nneka the pretty serpent) Best Art Director- Tunji Afolayan (Amina) Best Writer in a movie or Tv series – Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen (Introducing the Kujus) Best Cinematographer – Muhammed Atata Ahmed Best Makeup- Balogun Abiodun (Omo ghetto the saga) Best costume designer- Milicent T.Jack (Amina) Best Sound editor- Jim Lively, James Nelson (Amina) Best Online Content Creator- Mr. Sabnius Best Indigenous Language (Swahili) – Freddy Feruzi Best Indigenous Language (Yoruba) – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy (Alaise) Best Indigenous Language (Hausa)- Rogers Ofime (Voiceless) Best Indigenous Language (Igbo) – Uche Nnanna Maduka (Nne-Ka) Best Multichoice Talent Factory – Daisy Masembe (Engaito) Best Soundtrack- Pascal Aka and Raquel (Gold Coast Lounge) Best Picture Editor-Tunde Apalowo ( For Maria Ebun Pataki) Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series- The Johnsons (Roger Ofime) Best TV Series (Drama or Comedy)- The Mystic River (Rogers Ofime) Best Movie W/Africa- Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom, James Amuta (Collision Course) Best Movie (East Africa)– Morocco Omari (The Girl In The Yellow Jumper) Best Movie (Southern Africa)- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Hairareb) Best Documentary- Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku Elena Schilling, Daniela Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg (If Objects Could Speak) Best Actress in a Drama- Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake) Best Actor in a Drama- Stan Nze (Rattlesnake) Best Actress in a Comedy- Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga) Best Actor in a Comedy- Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ (Dwindle) Best Supporting Actress- Omowunmi Dada (Country Hard) Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV Series)- Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo) Best Short Film or Online Video- Taiwo Ogunnimo (I am the prostitute mama described) Best Online Content Creator- Oga Sabinus Best Overall Movie- Amina (Izu Ojukwu, Okey Ogunjiofor) Best Director (Movie)- Ramsey Nouah (Rattlesnake) Special recognition award – Tinsel Trail blazer award- Teniola Aladese Industry merit award- Taiwo Ajayi Lycett