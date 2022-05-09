A support group has procured the N100 million APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

A source in the Office of the Senate President said the group procured the forms on for him on Monday at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

The group said it would present the forms to Mr Lawam at his private home in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Lawan may join the presidential race on the platform of the ruling party.

Mr Lawan, who hails from Yobe State, is the first major presidential candidate of the APC from the North-east region.

He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 1999 after which he moved to the Senate.

Mr Lawan was elected the Senate President in 2019.

There are currently over 23 persons who have signified their interest in the presidential race on the platform of the APC.

Some of the major contenders are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and State Minister for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.

The Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige; former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Abia governor and serving senator, Orji Kalu, are also in the race.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River; former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State are are also contenders for APC presidential ticket.

The ruling party will hold its presidential primary election at the end of this month.