Editor’s Note: This post has been deleted because we wrongly reported that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, was at the Presidential Villa where he allegedly declared his ambition. Further checks have shown that Mr Emefiele was not at the Presidential Villa on Friday and did not address journalists. We apologise to Mr Emefiele and our readers for the wrong information.

