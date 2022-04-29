German club outfit Borussia Dortmund will tour Ghana legends this summer, in partnership with Shooting Stars, as stated on the club’s official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The black and yellow as nicknamed stated that: “Ghana to the whole wiase! 🇬🇭

Borussia Dortmund is excited to announce that our #BVBLegends team, in partnership with Shooting Stars FC, will travel to Accra this summer to face off against the African Legends team! .”

Ghana to the whole wiase! 🇬🇭 Borussia Dortmund is excited to announce that our #BVBLegends team, in partnership with Shooting Stars FC, will travel to Accra this summer to face off against the African Legends team! 🌍 pic.twitter.com/4TIOGb4Jk9 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 28, 2022

The event is set to begin on the 8th-12th of June 2022 with other community service activities.

According to the information shared by the club, Dortmund is collaborating with the Ashanti Region-based club, Shooting Stars, with whom they signed a pact in 2021 to host the event in Accra, Ghana.

The football event will also witness former Black Stars players and Dortmund legends of Ghana descent.

The likes of one of the greatest African footballers of all time, former Champions League winner, the maestro himself Abedi Ayew Pele; Borussia Dortmund’s top-talent trainer, and Black Stars’ coach Otto Addo.

There are also former Wolfsburg captain Charles K. Akonnor, and former BVB Champions League winner Ibrahim Tanko.

There will be other African legends like Jay-Jay Okocha, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and a host of other iconic African football names that will also feature in the football event.

“The visit-June 8th-12th will include coaching clinics, CSR activities, and a golf tournament.

The tour will be capped off by the legends match with iconic African Footballers like Asamoah Gyan, Abedi Ayew Pele, Stephen Appiah, and many more! ⚽️”

According to Dortmund’s co-managing director, Carsten Carmer, “Over the past decades, BVB has enjoyed a vibrant and fruitful history with top talents from Africa, and attracted several excellent African players.

“We are all excited that this first-ever BVB Legends Ghana tour will finally take place!”

Benedikt Scholz, Director of Internationalization & Commercial Partnerships of BVB, added, “As we develop our presence in Africa, it is very important for us to demonstrate how close our relationship is with our fans in Ghana.

“This tour provides an excellent opportunity for us to show what ‘Echte Liebe’ truly means.

“Together with the powerful line-up of our Legend Team, our international main sponsor Evonik, as well as ROWE the presenter of BVB’s Legends Series, we will continue to create success on and off the pitch.”

Shooting Stars CEO, Randolph Rodrigues, said the partnership would birth good results for the country’s football.

“The partnership between Shooting Stars and Borussia Dortmund should yield tremendous benefits on and off the field.

“There is a keen focus on player and coach development and we will jointly embark on some meaningful community development projects in the coming months”.