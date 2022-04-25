Four more fixtures were decided on Monday among the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL matchday 25.

The games played witnessed three home victories and a draw with a total of six goals scored across the centres.

In Jos, Fidelis Ilechukwu had the last laugh against Gbenga Ogunbote’s Remo Stars as Plateau United recorded a 1-0 victory over the visitors.

Monday’s victory meant the Peace Boys have gone 13 games without dropping any point at home this season.

It also means the chase for the league title is still very much on course as they remain the only club to have won all their home games so far this season.

Ibrahim Buhari’s 56th-minute strike was enough to condemn Remo Stars to defeat and push them down to the fourth position with 40 points.

Plateau United on their part maintain their second position with 51 points.

Elsewhere, Rivers United were ruthless in their game against Niger Tornadoes in PortHarcourt.

Stanley Eguma’s side defeated the Ikon Allah boys three-nil to keep their league title win aspiration alive.

Ishaq Kayode scored the first goal with a brilliant lob over Goalkeeper Abdullahi in the 31st minute.

Barely two minutes after taking the lead, Rivers United doubled their advantage from a freekick rebound from Ishaq Kayode that was converted by Nyima Nwagua.

Ten minutes into the stoppage time, Rivers United had more to add for their visitors as Konan Nguan tapped into the net from a composed counterattack from Esor Nelson.

Rivers United’s victory keeps them in the first position with 55 points while Tornadoes dropped to the 12th position with 30 points.

Also on Monday, Shooting Stars surprised football lovers with their massive two-nil victory over Enyimba at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba.

Moses Omoduemuke and Lucky Emmanuel’s first-half strikes sealed another home victory for the Oluyole Warriors as they moved up to the 11th position with 33 points.

For Enyimba who were sent back to Aba empty-handed with a two-goal deficit, they are now in the ninth position with 35 points on the NPFL log.

Draw

The only draw recorded so far in this match week was between Wikki Tourists and Heartland of Owerri.

Kabiru Dogo’s side were held by Naze Millionaire at Bauchi.

The point earned by Heartland is crucial as they continue the fight to escape relegation

They are now in the 17th position with 25 points, while Wikki stays in the 10th position with 35 points.

Monday Results

Plateau United 1 vs 0 Remo Stars

Shooting Stars 2 vs 0 Enyimba

Rivers United 3 vs 0 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourists 0 vs 0 Heartland