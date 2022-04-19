A Nigerian data company, Kasi Cloud Ltd., on Monday held a ground-breaking ceremony in Lekki, Lagos, to begin the construction of the company’s first data centre in Nigeria.

Kasi designs, builds and operates hyperscale cloud data centres to support dynamic space, power, and connectivity at scale. The company says it has acquired 4 hectares of land in the Maiyegun Area of Lekki, Lagos.

The company is backed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), an investment institution of the government set up to manage funds in excess of budgeted hydrocarbon revenues.

The NSIA is empowered to receive, manage, and invest funds in a diversified portfolio of medium and long-term assets on behalf of all three tiers of government including the Federal Capital Territory, in preparation for the eventual depletion of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources.

“Kasi’s mission of building a digital platform to accelerate cloud and interconnect people, enterprises and governmental institutions in Nigeria and across Africa started here in Lagos, Nigeria,” said Kasi co-founder and CEO Johnson Agogbua.

“We are excited to have both the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and NSIA CEO, Uche Orji, to celebrate this momentous ground breaking with us and the community.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, was the special guest at the ground-breaking ceremony.

“We congratulate Kasi on this momentous milestone. NSIA believes in the potential of digital infrastructure to serve as an enabler and accelerator for innovation,” said the Chief Executive Officer of the NSIA , Mr Orji.

Mr Orji said, “We expect that the transformative impact of this infrastructure on the domestic tech space will reposition Nigeria. The Board and Management of the Authority is proud to be associated with this development.”

By looking to attract hyperscalers by solving the connectivity and scalability issues where others have been challenged, Kasi says it is on a mission to build the country’s leading sustainable interconnection and data center platform for Africa, specifically designed to support digital ecosystems and drive internet access for over a billion people.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is the largest growth market in the world,” said Kasi Co-Founder and Director, Mark Adams. “When you look at where Big Tech is investing, a major piece of that growth is coming through Nigeria and Kasi infrastructure is a key piece in the puzzle.”

This $250 million campus in Lekki is designed to hyperscale requirements and standards, and modeled similar to Silicon Valley technology parks. When fully developed, the campus will stand as one of the biggest of its kind in Africa.