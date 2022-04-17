Ademola Lookman is already looking forward to the midweek clash against Everton following Leicester City’s painful loss to Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

Lookman scored on Sunday at St James Park but it proved to be inconsequential as the Foxes were defeated 2-1 by Newcastle United with the winner coming through Bruno Guimaraes in the 94th-minute.

Sunday’s goal was the sixth for Lookman who has now scored for the third consecutive league start for Brendan Rodgers’ side

Before his 19th minute goal against the Magpies, Lookman had also found the net against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Having seen that the result did not go their way, Lookman advised there was no need to duel on the result, instead, he wants attention to be shifted towards the midweek clash against Everton.

On his Twitter account, he wrote: No time to dwell, Wednesday we bounce back 💪🏽⚽️

For the Newcastle game, Lookman was replaced by Harvey Barnes in the 66th minute. His international teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho, was introduced twelve minutes later in place of Patson Daka.

Iheanacho had a couple of decent chances that could have at least earned Leicester City a share of the spoils but having failed to hit the mark he will hope for another opportunity against the Toffees on Wednesday.

On their part, Sunday’s win saw Newcastle almost confirm their stay for another season in the Premier League-12 points to 18th-placed Burnley, which all but guarantees survival ahead of the remaining six games.