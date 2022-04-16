The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL match day 23 kicked off with eight games across different game venues on Saturday.

Two home victories with six draws were recorded as fans savoured the 14 goals scored during the various encounters.

Edith Agoye led Shooting Stars to return to winning ways in front of their fans with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Lobi Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba, in Ibadan.

Shooting Stars, who have been far from convincing in their previous games were able to patch their yo-yo form as they recorded a victory for the first time in four consecutive games.

A first-half brace from the club’s new signing, Lucky Emmanuel, and substitute Ayo Adejubu’s second-half finish ensured Coach Agoye received a better reception from the Ibadan fans.

Shooting Stars opened the goal-scoring spree within three minutes of action as Lucky Emmanuel benefited from an error by the visitors.

Emmanuel notched his brace when he headed in Malomo Taofeek’s freekick in the 18th minute to see the hosts go up 2-0.

Lobi Stars hit the woodwork from Bethel David’s freekick in the 24th minute but before the halftime ensued, Lobi Stars were reduced to 10 men as Tony Agbaji received a second yellow card.

The second half continued from where the first ended and the Oluyole Warriors became more cautious to avoid conceding.

Ayo Adejubu who has scored most of his goals in late minutes powered home for Shooting Stars’ third goal in the 80th minute as they jumped to the 11th position with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars dropped to the 18th position below MFM.

Just like Shooting Stars, Dakkada also pipped opponent, relegation battlers, and Heartland 2-1 at the Nest of Champions in Uyo. Dakkada scored first in the 28th minute through Israel Emmanuel.

Dakkada doubled their tally with Aniekan Ekpe’s shot from the spot in the 53rd minute. The Naze Millionaires scored a consolation goal from Monday Yakubu in the 64th minute.

Heartland are neck-deep in the relegation waters as they are 20th on the log with 21 points after their failure to win a game in eight consecutive matches.

Draws

Elsewhere, Gombe United dropped points to Akwa United as they played a 1-1 draw at the Pantami Stadium.

It was the Uyo-based club that broke the deadlock with Yakubu Adam’s close-range finish in the 16th minute. Akwa United’s lead lasted until the 32nd minute when the referee blew for a handball in the visitor’s box.

Yusuff Abdulazeez slotted home the penalty for the equaliser. The point gained on the road by Akwa United took them to the seventh position with 33 points as Coach Ayeni continues his unbeaten streak in four games.

Meanwhile, Ayeni’s former club, Sunshine, also picked a point against Rangers as it ended in a barren draw in Awka.

In the day’s last fixture, Kano Pillars’ return to their traditional home ground failed to change their fortunes as they dropped precious points for the umpteenth time.

The Pyramid Boys were held to a barren draw by fellow Northern side, Kastina United.

The stalemate did not go down well with fans who allegedly vandalised the buses of the visiting Kastina United team

Results

Gombe United 1-1 Akwa United

3SC 3-0 Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars 0-0 Katsina United

Rangers 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors 1-1 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Kwara United

Dakkada 2-1 Heartland

Nasarawa United 1-1 Remo Stars