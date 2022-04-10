The 2018/19 Premier League season was close. This 2021/22 could be a closer one between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The first meeting this season in October ended 2-2 in an exhilarating see-saw encounter.

The 197th meeting on Sunday could become a pivotal encounter for the winner.

For the benefit of the neutrals, this should end in a draw so that the title battle will continue to be as intense until the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola admitted in his pre-match briefing that, in retirement, he will remember how much Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team pushed him.

“I will always remember the time here when I am retired and I will remember the biggest opponent was Liverpool,” he said.

Since they first met in the Bundesliga, there have been 22 clashes and both have nine wins each. In all EPL stats this season, both teams almost mirror images of each another.

Klopp has tried to downplay the result by saying, “It is an important game–a very important game–but, how we now realised in the beginning, there is a season after this game and these games are as important as the others.”

Who will decide this or what will be the decisive moment?

Sunday’s encounter kicks off at 4:30 p.m., but you can start following LIVE UPDATES from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester from PREMIUM TIMES from 4 p.m.