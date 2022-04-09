The United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF), has said school children in Nigeria are facing a learning dilemma that must be addressed urgently.

The chief of UNICEF field office in Kano, Rahama Farah, while speaking at a two day media dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Kano State, on Friday, said the country must achieve basic outcomes at the foundational level to address the learning crisis.

Mr Farah said about 70 per cent of under 10-year-old school children in the country cannot understand a simple sentence in English or perform basic numeracy tasks.

Represented by Elhadji Diop, officer-in-charge, UNICEF field office in Kano, he said improving learning outcomes is key to achieving basic learning.

Mr Farah noted that Nigeria needs to do more to scale up foundational literacy and numeracy.

“According to the World Bank, Nigeria is experiencing learning poverty in which 70 per cent of 10 year-olds cannot understand a simple sentence or perform basic numeracy tasks.

“To address the challenges, achieving basic learning outcomes at the foundational level of education is key,” he said.

The dialogue was organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

It is aimed at promoting development of the knowledge, skills and understanding of the Nigerian child.

Importance of education

Mr Farah said education is the fundamental right of every child irrespective of their background.

He said Nigeria is experiencing a learning crisis in which learning is not taking place, even for children in school.

He said the UN agency is supporting Nigeria to improve fundamental literacy and numeracy through tailor-made, teaching learning practices, such as Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) and Reading and Numeracy Activities (RANA).

He said the right of children is well-articulated in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which guides the work of UNICEF in executing it mandate.

“In executing its mandate of promoting, protecting, advocating, and collaborating with partners for the realisation of the rights of children, UNICEF has been collaborating with the government of Nigeria to improve outcomes in the education sector.

“Progress is being made, yet much more needs to be done,” he said.

Achieving SDGs

In his presentation, Chidi Ezinwa, a professor in the department of mass communication, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, said SDGs cannot be achieved until the rights of children are fulfilled.

Mr Ezinwa said children are not objects who belong to their parents but individuals with their rights that should be protected at all cost.

He said globally, 258 million children were reported to be out of school in 2018, an indication that the world may miss the SDG targets if action is not taken.

“Between the ages of 15- 49, 258 million children and youths were still out of school in 2018 while nearly one fifth of the global population is in that age group.

“One out of three children live in extreme poverty and 10 per cent of the world population still live in extreme poverty, struggling to fufill basic needs like health, education, and access to water and sanitation,” he said.

Mr Ezinwa said existence of poverty means denial of rights which is a major factor in denial of some children’s rights.

He said poverty and gender inequality must be bridged as they were essential ingredients to the denial of children rights.

“One of the goals says no poverty, but when there is poverty, several rights are taken from children.

“Children who are not going to school and those not receiving good health care are linked to poverty,” he said.

He noted that the SDGs and Child Rights Convention (CRC) serve as legal instruments to achieving the universal goals and intend to leave no one behind.

In his remarks, UNICEF communication specialist, Geoffrey Njoku, said the SDGs cannot be achieved without focusing on childrens rights.

Mr Njoku emphasised the need to refocus on creating a good learning environment to ensure children who are in school are able to read and write.

He said the aim of the dialogue is to create awareness on reviving the nation’s education sector at the basic level.

He explained that it is important to moderate the nation’s curriculum at the basic education level to enhance the learning skills of school children.

He said teachers also need adequate training to be able to lead the children’s right.

Investing in teachers

During her presentation, UNICEF Education Specialist, Manar Ahmed, said the country must invest in teachers, both in time and financial resources in a bid to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Ms Ahmed said the government must also ensure action plans for improving teaching and learning under a conducive environment.

She said that 27 per cent of teaching staff in Nigeria are unqualified to impact children.

“We need to do more in the structural approach of learning, community engagement in ensuring accountability.

“Structural approach is best for training of teachers, so on-the-job training as well as creating the right environment is important,” she said.

She reiterated that Nigeria is not lacking the right policy but the country’s staggering learning crisis is one of the lowest globally.

“Goal four of the SDGs is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education that promotes lifelong learning and all children by age 10 must know how to read and solve numeracy.

“It is not that Nigeria lacks the right policy but Nigeria is facing a staggering crisis with learning outcomes being one of the lowest,” she said.

She said that is why 70 per cent of the children in school are not achieving basic foundational skills.