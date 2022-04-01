The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of seeking to profit from the killings in the country.

The APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Friday, alleged that the PDP seeks to ride on the tragedy facing the country to get back to power.

Spokesperson of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, had said in a statement that the ruling party went on jamboree at its March 26 National Convention when the country was burning.

He was referring to the recent attacks on the Kaduna airport and on a Kaduna-bound train.

But responding, Mr Morka said it was insensitive and irresponsible for the opposition party to seek to politicise a terrorist attack.

“It is outright unconscionable, insensitive and irresponsible for the PDP to seek to politicize a terrorist attack that cut short the lives of our dear ones for its base interest. Granted that Nigerians have become accustomed to PDP’s arrant flippancy, the occasion of a national tragedy is not exactly a good time for puerile rascality.” He said.

“While the PDP digs deep in the mud trying to find electoral gold, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a swift response to this tragic event, met with Security Chiefs and directed the immediate conclusion of all processes for implementation of the integrated Security Surveillance and Monitoring System (ISSM) solution for Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line as well as the extension of the ISSM solution to cover the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Line.”

Mr Morka said the President further directed the rescue of all kidnapped passengers, and ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of these acts of terror, adding that the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) was also directed to speedily repair the damaged lines and restore services without delay.

The APC spokesperson said several senior administration officials visited and condoled with bereaved families and extended support and care to those injured in the attack while the PDP continues to engage in idle mudslinging.

He said: “APC mourns our dearly departed and our thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of our dearly departed and the injured and the unaccounted for. Our party remains committed to working with relevant authorities to bring perpetrators of these despicable acts to justice.”

Renewed attacks

In the past couple of days, the country has witnessed renewed attacks by terrorists in the north and other militias in the South-east region.

Last week, bandits attacked the Kaduna Airport killing a guard and also bombed a Kaduna-bound train, killing eight persons and abducting several others.

Some communities in Kaduna State, particularly Giwa and Birnin Gwari local government areas have also in the recent past witnessed renewed attacks by terrorists.

In the face of the renewed attacks, several lawmakers, under the ruling party, have also raised alarm about the general insecurity in the country.

On Thursday, during a debate on a motion on killings in Kaduna, several APC lawmakers in the House of Representatives condemned the attacks, while some also called for the sack of the National Security Adviser, Babangana Monguno.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had also blamed his colleagues in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for blocking a proposal to procure surveillance equipment to monitor the trains.

In addition, the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, also blamed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for not heeding the warning to stop evening train services.