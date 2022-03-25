The pre-match talk had been all about Morocco’s complaints on the gritty welcome they received in DR Congo.

Morocco started the better of the two teams and had created two chances in the opening 10 minutes. Ryan Mmaee missed with a header and Adam Masina shot wide from outside the box.

But it was DR Congo who took the lead through Brentford’s Yoane Wissa in the 14th minute when his speculative shot from outside the box wrongfooted Bono after taking a deflection off Captain Roman Saiss’ head.

Cedrick Bakambu missed a great chance to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute when he failed to connect properly with a cutback from Wissa. All he had was to connect properly but Bono gathered the ball on the line.

Morocco grew into the game and took charge of the midfield through Sofyan Amrabat but DR Congo’s central defensive pairing of Chancel Mbemba and Christian Luyindama kept things tight at the back.

DR Congo kicked off the second half and Wissa almost added a second goal two minutes in but his curling effort just went past Bono’s left post.

Morocco came back and after some sustained pressure and two corner kicks, they were awarded a penalty after Bakambu handled in the box.

Referee Victor Gomes from South Africa pointed to the spot. Ryan Mmaee took the responsibility and skied his effort. Respite for the home side

Samy Mmaee defended manly at the near post as Diumerci Mbokani prepared to tap in the second goal on the hour as the game got more open and expansive.

Hakimi headed just wide in the 63rd minute as the Moroccans started enjoying some joy down both flanks with crosses sent into the DR Congo box.

In the 70th minute, Morocco manager, Vahid Halilhodzic, sent on the pair of Ayoub El Kaabi and Tarik Tissoudali who replaced Ryan Mmaee and Youssef En-Nesyri and that change soon paid dividends for the 69-year-old tactician.

It all unravelled for DR Congo in the 76th minute. Bakambu went racing towards goal but he was foiled by an excellent tackle by Saiss and in the next phase, Moroccan substitute, Tarik Tissoudali volleyed home from just inside the DR Congo box.

At last, the Atlas Lions showed their superior FIFA ranking.

Ngonda Muzinga was shown a second yellow card in the 85th minute for a rash tackle on Hakimi. The Lions held on despite their one-man advantage as the Leopards threw everything into the attack to try and get a winning goal.

The match ended 1-1 with the Moroccans holding the advantage of the away goal when they meet in the second leg on Tuesday at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.