The lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, has expressed delight at the more than N1 billion projects allocated to his constituency in the 2022 budget.

Speaking with journalists in Ikorodu on Sunday, Mr Abiru said the projects were made possible through collaboration with leadership of the National Assembly as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

“We are determined to facilitate people-oriented projects in our local government areas and local council development areas in the areas of health, education and other required infrastructure.

“I have been able to facilitate projects worth over N1 billion in key areas for our constituency in the 2022 budget.

“This is to keep the hope of the people alive by working assiduously to deliver on my promises to my constituents during electioneering campaign,” Mr Abiru said.

The senator said that the economic and security challenges facing the country were daunting, adding that the nation’s economy, well-being, peace and unity is being vigorously and persistently challenged.

He urged Nigerians not to despair but to remain hopeful and work conscientiously and in unity.

“With unity of purpose, solidarity and with God on our side, we shall overcome all these challenges,” he said.

He advised members of his constituency to strive to be better Nigerians.

According to him, it is important in pre-election year to begin to assess individual aspirations towards ensuring that Nigeria becomes a better place.

He said that could only be achieved by ensuring that eligible Nigerians got registered and prepare to exercise their civic responsibility.

According to the senator, over 4,000 youth across the Lagos East Senatorial District applied for his empowerment programme, Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL)

“Over 150 students are currently participating in the programmes at the centre in Ikorodu while over 1000 eligible applicants will be trained online,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SAIL was set up to train youths on relevant digital innovation skills in five pilots programmes.

The programme includes Teachers’ Fellowship, Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Education for Senior Secondary School Students, and Business 101 for Artisans and Creatives.

Mr Abiru said the centre was in partnership with professionals with world class record in the technology world to train and build the best entrepreneurs that can compete in the ever-dynamic global economy in his constituency.

“In the same manner, I have set up a Community Innovation Space in partnership with a renowned technology and social enterprise company.

There is also the Co-Creation Hub (Cc-HUB) in Lagos to train youths in the senatorial district on relevant digital and innovation skills, and to build the best entrepreneurs that can compete in the ever-dynamic global economy.

“The center is currently situated in Ikorodu, starting from the constituency office but we plan to move to a bigger facility by July,” he said.

He promised to work even more to provide better and more effective representation for the people of Lagos East Senatorial District.

“I assure you that I will not let our people down. In 2022, the tempo will not wane, and we will not be distracted nor deterred,” he said.

(NAN)