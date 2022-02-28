The Atah of Ayede-Ekiti, Afeleye Orisagbemi, narrowly escaped death in the hands of suspected kidnappers on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Orisagbemi is the fourth Ekiti State traditional ruler to suffer a similar fate in the last one year.

The first ruler victim was kidnapped; the second one escaped kidnapping after his attackers scaled the palace fence and beat him to a pulp, while the third one escaped before the assailants struck.

Mr Orisagbemi escaped death after he was attacked by the unknown gunmen on Sunday.

The incident, according to witnesses, happened when the traditional ruler was returning from a meeting outside his domain.

According to one of the witnesses, the hoodlums attempted to kidnap Mr Orisagbemi, shot at him without effect, a development credited to the traditional ruler’s “superior talisman.’

Mr Orisagbemi is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Efforts to get him to speak on the failed incident were unsuccessful.

Police spokesman in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Mr Abutu said efforts were in top gear to track down the perpetrators.

(NAN)