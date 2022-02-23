Following series of rumour making the rounds in several quarters including the media, the management of VKS Group of companies has stated categorically that the Group is strictly in the business of delivering general goods and services, including building, construction and investments.

A release signed by Onur Kumral, the Managing Director of VKS Group pointed out that the Group is not in any way a political party or political group or have any interest in politics. The statement was necessitated by attempts by some individuals who perhaps, may be seeking political offices, and thus plot to drag the Group into their argument and discussion. The release stated:

“We completely distance ourselves from such group of persons, and advise that these few individuals should focus on their political endeavours and allow VKS to carry out their legitimate responsibility effectively which will be to the overall interest of the general public and particularly our esteemed host, Akwa Ibom State.

“Since we berthed Akwa Ibom State some six years ago, there is no gainsaying that we have delivered world class projects in the state within record time. Our firm, VKS Nigeria Construction Limited, delivered the 21 Smart Storey building to the State Government weeks before the actual contractual time of delivery. It is public knowledge that our company has also constructed and delivered to the state a 12,742km Awa Iman-Asong Road with two bridges in Onna and Mkpat Enin Local Government Areas, coupled with dualization of 1km Awa- Nkan Road, with outfalls drains in Onna, as well as the St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery in Mkpat Enin LGA.

“Satisfied with the quality of our projects and our culture of timely delivery, the State Government awarded the Victor Attah International Terminal to our construction firm, VKS. The work at present is near completion and will be delivered again, on record time, by December 2022.

“May we reiterate that some of the projects we have been entrusted to deliver to the State Government in the last five years are: The 21 Smart Storey building, St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery, construction of Victor Attah International Airport Terminal building, construction of 12,742km Awa Iman-Asong Road with two bridges in Onna and Mkpat Enin Local Government Areas, dualization of 1km Awa- Nkan Road, with outfalls drains in Onna, and Odio, Ndon-Eyo, Ikwe – Ikot Akpatek road project. In all these, we have completed and handed over to the State Government all, except the later, coupled with the airport project.

“May we state that these two projects are already in various advanced stages of completion and they could easily be accessed and appraised by the public. We have a track record of project delivery in some states of Nigeria. We have a name to protect, hence we assure Akwa Ibom State Government and the good people of the state that these two ongoing projects, mentioned above, would be completed soon. There is certainly no cause for alarm.

“We are focused on contributing our quota to the industrialization dreams of the state through our companies. Needless to mention that our Jubilee Syringe manufacturing company operating in Akwa Ibom State, which we built from scratch, continues to maintain its position as the largest syringe manufacturing company in Africa, even as our Kings Flour Mill, again, which we conceived and built, has kept Akwa Ibom State on the map as the state hosting the fourth largest flour producing company in Nigeria. The gains of our investment in Akwa Ibom State will continue to resonate in the state for years to come.

“To this end, we wish to emphasize that we are committed to the growth and development of Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general through our deliveries and investments. However, we appeal to all in the state and country at large, to continue to support us to meet these targets and goals.

“We are not given to distractions. We will not be distracted. We are on a mission to create lasting legacy in Nigeria, and we are poised on remaining apolitical in all our operations across Nigeria, the release concluded.