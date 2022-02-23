The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a National Campaign Council and Election Management Team for bye-elections in Cross River, Imo, Plateau and Ondo states.

This is contained in a statement issued by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The PDP said that nomination of those to serve on the campaign team was approved by the NWC.

It disclosed that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State would serve as the chairman for the National Campaign Council/Election Management Team for the Jos/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin by-election in Plateau.

The party said Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is co-chairman while Theophilus Shan would serve as Secretary for the federal constituency by-election.

The party also nominated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State as Chairman and his Enugu State Counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as co-chairman, while Ali Odefa would be Secretary of Ngor Okpela State Constituency, Imo.

The party also approved the nomination of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as chairman, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as Co-chairman, and Adesoji Adegunodo as Secretary for Akure North Federal Constituency by-election, Ondo State.

In a related development the NWC also approved the nomination of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom as chairman and co-chairman respectively, as well as Chief Dan Orbih as Secretary for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency be-elections, Cross River.

The party noted that the directorate of organisation and mobilisation shall serve as the Secretariat for the Council.

Bye-election is scheduled for February 26 in Imo State.

(NAN)