The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, as the Chairperson of the party’s Anambra State Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Panel.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Monday.

Mr Ologunagba said the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) constituted the appeal panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the ward congresses in Anambra.

He said that Umar El-Gash would serve as Secretary, while Esther Uduehi, Mulikat Akande and Ubandoma Laven will serve as members

The exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23 at the NWC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 10 a.m.

It advised all aspirants, leaders and critical stakeholders of the party in Anambra to take note.

The ward congresses would be held between February 19 and 25.

The exercise is scheduled to hold in all the 326 wards of Anambra State.

