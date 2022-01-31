Almost a year to the day, Frank Lampard is back in management after Sky Sports reported his appointment on Sunday.

The 43-year-old had been unemployed since January 25, 2021, when he was sacked from his Chelsea job, and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

He will be assisted by former Chelsea assistant manager, Paul Clement.

This will be Lampard’s third managerial job after Derby County and Chelsea. The record Chelsea goalscorer has managed 141 games with a win ratio of 48.2%.

Lampard was reported to have rejected the Norwich [sit below Everton with 16 points] job last November but he joins the Toffees in 15th place, with 19 points, just five points above the relegation zone.

But a monkey in the form of Everton legend, Wayne Rooney, will always be on his back after the former Manchester United revealed he had been asked to apply for the job, which he declined.

“Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the vacant job, which I turned down,” Rooney revealed.

“I believe that I will be a Premier League manager and I believe I’m ready for that 100 percent, and if that is with Everton one day in the future that’d be absolutely great. But I’ve got a job here to do at Derby County which is an important job to me.”

Lampard has a new recruit in Donny van de Beek, who joined Everton after he spoke to Lampard and he will take charge of his first match on February 8, when Everton travel to St. James’ Park to face relegation-threatened Newcastle.