Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, granted the Dubai-based Nigerian internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, bail, with strong conditions.

The judge said Mompha, 42, would be granted a bail of N200m with two sureties. She also added that upon the submission of his international passport, Mompha should be remanded in prison until he meets his bail conditions.

Defence

In defence of the accused, the defendant, Boyega Oyewale, revealed that his client had contracted COVID-19, and spent more time seeking medical treatment, which was the cause of exceeding the 14 days granted him.

Mr Oyewale noted Mompha could not maintain a constant visit to the EFCC as ordered by the court because of COVID-19 and the End SARS protest.

However, the defendant noted that his client walked by himself to the anti-graft agency, where he was arrested.

The case was adjourned to March 28 and 29, for further hearings.

Background

The anti-graft agency arrested Mompha on January 10 and arraigned him on January 13 at the Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Mompha was arrested shortly after he announced his arrival to Nigeria with an Instagram photo captioned, ‘‘About to make some billions in Lagos.’’

He is standing trial on eight counts bordering on laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of the crime.

Recall that Mompha had earlier been arrested on October 18, 2019, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while boarding an Emirates Airline Flight to Dubai by the staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service, following a watchlist by the EFCC.

Allegations

Mompha is concurrently standing trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, alongside Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion brought against him by the EFCC.

The Prosecution counsel, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, noted that despite standing court trial, Mompha is in the habit of defying court orders, which warranted the EFCC to arrest and remand him in their custody.

Mr Oyedepo noted that contrary to the judgement of Chukwujeku Aneke, a judge at the Federal high court, (now transferred to Kano,) Mompha’s international passport was released on July 27, 2020, for him to travel to the United Arabe Emirates for medical purposes and sundry purpose for 14 days.

However, defying the conditions of his bail, Mompha had engaged in multiple travels and has failed to return his International passport as against the 14 days ultimatum given to him by the court.

The prosecution counsel also stated that other conditions for Mompha’s bail then was that he would continually visit the EFCC office to facilitate further investigations, which he had failed to comply with for the past seven months.