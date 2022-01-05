Days after the abduction of the chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University (PLASU) chapter, Hassan Zitta, the institution’s vice-chancellor, Yohana Izam, has challenged security agencies to “up their game” and end the spate of kidnapping in the country.

But both the national leadership of the lecturers’ union and the police authorities have refused to make public statements on the matter.

This is as the whereabouts of the kidnapped unionist and others who were reportedly abducted alongside him is yet to be known as of Wednesday morning.

VC’s charge

In a statement issued by the university on Tuesday and signed by its public relations officer, John Agam, the vice-chancellor called on security agencies to at least ensure that such incidences are reduced to the barest minimum.

The vice-chancellor, according to the statement, gave the charge when he visited the family of the abducted lecturer.

The statement reads in part; “Professor Izam pledged the commitment of members of the university community to continue to pray and intercede along with the family for the safe return of Dr Hassan Zitta.

“Prayers were offered for God’s intervention and safe return of the staff by the Vice Chancellor.”

ASUU, Police keep mum

In a telephone interview on Tuesday with our reporter, the ASUU National President, Emmanuel Osodeke, said the union is not making any comment on the matter for now.

Mr Osodeke, a professor, said the union would not react “until we finish what we are doing.”

“I am aware but we will not make comments now till later,” he added.

Similarly, when PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, he asked that a text message be sent to him.

He, however, did not respond to the text message and subsequent calls to his phone.

The Punch had quoted Mr Ogaba as saying that the command was aware of the abduction and that “tactical teams have since been deployed to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators.”

The Abduction

Mr Zitta was reportedly kidnapped on New Year Eve at the house of a former gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State and ex-Chairman of Shendam Local Government Area, Nicholas Nshe.

Mr Zitta, who had visited the former chairman, was said to have been abducted alongside his host.

A source close to Mr Nshe’s family had told Tribune that the gunmen gained access to his premises at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday and shot sporadically into the air to announce their arrival.

The gunmen were said to have forced their way into the sitting room where Mr Nshe was entertaining his guests and forced them into the waiting vehicle at gunpoint.

Attacks in Plateau state

Asides from a series of communal clashes and unrest that characterised Jos, the capital of Plateau State, the state has witnessed an increased wave of kidnappings and attacks in recent months.

Messrs Zitta and Nshe’s abduction came barely a day after troops of Operation Safe Haven, a military task force set up to maintain peace in the state, arrested eight suspects in connection with the kidnap of a traditional ruler in Plateau State, Charles Dakat.

Mr Dakat, a paramount leader of Gindiri Chiefdom in Mangu LGA, had spent five days with his abductors who requested N500 million ransom before releasing the traditional ruler.

It was, however, unclear if the ransom was paid before his release on Friday.

Also, late in November 2021, at least 10 people lost their lives when the Jos Correctional Facility was attacked by gunmen, a development that left scores of inmates freed.