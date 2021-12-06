Sylvester Oromoni, Snr, father of the late 12-year-old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has insisted that the deceased was bullied and violently harassed by five senior students of the school.

The father reiterated this in an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday.

This is as the school management has pledged its commitment to unravel the mystery surrounding the unfortunate death of the late student.

Father’s position

The father, who spoke with emotion, also accused the school of not asking after the student even after he was taken to the hospital by the family.

He said; “He was dragged from his bunk to the floor and they began to step on his that’s why he was in so much pains, then they forced him to drink something.

“The principal also did not call me until my son died. I called her myself and said madam, my “pikin don die o!”

School issues fresh statement

Apparently following the backlash received on its first statement issued over the matter, the authorities at the Down College issued another statement at the weekend, assuring both the bereaved parents and Nigerians of their determination to get to the roots of the matter.

In the new statement, the school said its first step taken in conjunction with the state’s education ministry was the immediate closure of the school to aid in the investigation.

“Understandably, at this time of intense grief and suffering, emotions are raw and tensions are high. We pray that God, who alone knows how to comfort the sorrowing, will comfort Sylvester’s family and all those who loved and knew him,” the release reads in part.

Sylvester was loved by all

According to the release, the Junior Secondary School two students who died from injuries he allegedly sustained from beating by some students for refusing to join a cult group was dearly loved by his teachers, his fellow students and he was a beacon of light for the school.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. The tragic and unfortunate incident which transpired this past November, and Sylvester’s untimely death requires a thorough and proper investigation. Dowen College is fully committed to this,” it stated.

And in what looks like a plea to parents not to lose faith in the school or withdraw their children, the statement assured parents that the school is taking steps to ensure the safety and security of their children and wards.

“This is a traumatic experience. Every child is valued at Dowen College and their health and well-being is of the utmost priority to the school,” the release noted.

Background

On Wednesday, the late Master Oromoni’s ‘cousin’- Perrison Oromoni, had taken to social media to call out the names of some students of the school whom he accused of being responsible for the harassment and the eventual death of the junior secondary school student.

Mr Oromoni took to his Twitter handle @Perrisonoromoni to narrate how his late cousin was allegedly battered on Friday, November 26 at the school before he eventually died on Tuesday, November 3.

He said a series of tests and X-rays conducted on him showed that he sustained internal injuries from beatings he received from the students.

The accuser listed some students (names withheld) whom he accused of ‘mistreating’ the late student’ over his refusal to join an unnamed cult group.

Explaining further on social media, Mr Oromoni said the Dowen School management then called Sylvester’s father, Sylvester Oromoni, telling them that his son sustained injuries while playing football at the school.

So far, a lot of development and revelations surrounding the death of Sylvester have emerged but the school has not refuted or confirmed any of the allegations.