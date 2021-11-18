Suspected members of a Cameroonian separatist group, known as Ambazonia rebels, killed at least 11 persons, including a traditional ruler, during an attack on Wednesday in Manga in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Joseph Manga, an aide to Governor Darius Ishaku, told BBC Hausa on Thursday that many residents of the area remain missing after the attack by the rebels on the border community. He said the missing are feared kidnapped by the rebels.

Mr Manga said the gunmen arrived at the community around 5:30 a.m. in speedboats with sophisticated weapons, shooting at residents on sight and burning down buildings.

“They killed 11 people, including the king of Manga who is my brother,” the official said.

Mr Manga said the deadly attack was not the first by the rebels in the area. “They have been terrorising residents, destroying farm produce and stopping peasants from cultivating their farmlands,” he said.

“They are Cameroonian separatists, they are just like Boko Haram,” he added.

“Now our people are living in fear. Many women and children are yet to be accounted for, it is not clear whether they were kidnapped or they are hiding in the bush.

However, Mr Manga said the Nigerian government has deployed security forces in the community, adding that this “has built back the trust.”

The official said the community borders a lake that is shared with Cameroon, which he said the armed group is exploiting to launch attacks.

The separatist group is fighting for the creation of Ambazonia as a separate country from Cameroon. It launched a guerilla campaign against Cameroonian security forces, and has unilaterally proclaimed the independence of the English speaking regions from the Francophone central African nation. .

The government of Cameroon has declared war on the separatists and sent its army into the English speaking regions. Ambazonia is located in the west of Cameroon and south-east of Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea.