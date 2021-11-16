Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has denounced campaign posters currently circulating on social media, suggesting his participation in the 2023 presidential race.

The governor’s reaction was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Francis Nwaze.

Mr Nwaze said such posters could also be seen at strategic locations across the country.

“The governor did not authorise such posters though it can be admitted that such moves may be in good faith.

“The governor understands that the move may be a show of solidarity and true belief in his ingenuity to contribute to the development of the country.

“It should however, be noted that the governor being a respecter of constituted authority, could not have launched such a campaign when the electoral umpire has not opened the window for such exercise.

“The governor as a believer in the mandate of God will wait for divine directive and heed to the clarion call only when directed,” he said.

Governor Umahi, according to the media aide, was currently occupied with “delivering dividends of democracy to Ebonyi people”.

“He is also contributing in repositioning the South-east zone and nation building,” he said.

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has made a similar disclaimer on posters campaigning for him to be elected Nigeria’s president in 2023.

“We did not paste posters of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu anywhere. We have not contemplated that and we have not made any categorical statement,” Mr Kalu’s media aide, Maduka Okoro, said.

(NAN)