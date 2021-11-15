The Ogun State government has said the sudden death of Soji Amosu, the Nigeria Union of Journalists chairman in the state, in the early hours of Sunday shook the entire state.

The government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Waheed Odusile, described the deceased as a quintessential journalist and humble person. It added that as the NUJ chairman, Mr Amosu had a robust official and personal relationship with the state government.

Mr Amosu, a staffer of the National Orientation Agency, died after a brief illness, NUJ officials said.

“Ogun State wishes to commiserate with the family of Comrade Olusoji Samson Amosu the Chairman of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over his death,” Mr Odusile said in the statement.

“The state government equally expresses its deep condolences to the entire members of the Ogun NUJ, over this sad occurrence.

“The death of the chairman on Sunday morning was received with a rude shock and his sudden demise shook the entire state.

“Amosu, as the NUJ chairman had a robust official and personal relationship with the state government, and ensured a synergy between the Ogun state government and journalists in the state.

The government also commiserated with his former colleagues at the National Orientation Agency, NOA, where had served as a deputy director.

“Our hearts, however, go out to his immediately family he left behind, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) where he was a deputy director until his demise and the entire Ogun NUJ family.

“We pray God to give his family fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We also pray that his soul find repose in the bosom of the Lord.

“Soji Amosu, rest on”, the statement stated.

Funeral arrangements

On Monday, there was a graveyard silence at the NUJ secretariat in Abeokuta. Businesses in and around the press centre were closed while the main entrance was under lock and key.

Journalists stood in pairs within the compound, while visitors were not allowed into the premises.

According to the deceased’s family, a Christian wake/night of tribute will be held on Thursday, followed by a lying in state service on Friday. Both events will be held at the NUJ secretariat. There will also be a church service at Antioch Baptist Church, Akorede community, Bode olude, Abeokuta on Friday.

His body will be interred at his residence at Surudara, Bode Olude in Abeokuta on same day.

‘A great loss’

Ibikunle Amosun, the senator representing Ogun Central, described the death of the NUJ boss as a great loss not only to his immediate family, but to the entire journalists in Nigeria and Ogun State.

“Comrade Olusoji Amosu discharged himself creditably well in the many capacities that he served during his sojourn at the Ogun State Council of NUJ,” Mr Amosun said in a statement.

“As a two-term Secretary and later Chairman of the Council, Soji served selflessly, and left indelible imprints in the sands of time.

“It is sad that the NUJ Chairman would answer the call at this critical moment when his wealth of experience and professional competence are mostly required,” Mr Amosun said.