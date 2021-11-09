The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has debunked media reports indicating that an army sergeant, Torsabo Solomon, was arrested in connection with the recent attack at the academy.

Spokesperson of the academy, Bashir Jajira, a major, made this known on Monday in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Jajira said the sergeant is not in custody and has no connection with the attack.

Recent reports said Mr Solomon was arrested following the role he played in the recent attack at the NDA.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how suspected bandits on 24 August attacked the academy.

According to witnesses, the bandits came in the early hours of the day, killed two officers and kidnapped a major.

The major, Stephen Dantong, was freed about three weeks after.

The attack on the military facility came amidst heightened insecurity in the North-west with Kaduna State at the epicentre.

The spokesperson asked the public to disregard reports that the mastermind of the attack had been arrested, saying Mr Solomon was not in the academy.

“This is to inform the general public that the above named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification,” he said.

While stating that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were yet to be apprehended, Mr Jajira said all hands were on deck to bring them to book.

Read full statement from NDA:

*RE: ARREST OF SERGEANT TORSABO SOLOMON*

The attention of the Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt Torsabo Solomon for his involvement in the security breach in Nigerian Defence Academy and was conveyed to the Academy for investigation.

This is to inform the general public that the above named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy. The Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification.

The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to reassure the general public that the perpetrators of the security breach on the Nigerian Defence Academy architecture will sooner rather than later be apprehended.

BASHIR MUHAMMED JAJIRA

Major

8 November 21