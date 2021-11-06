Election officials and voters in the ongoing Anambra governorship election have largely ignored precautionary measures against COVID-19 despite warnings by Nigerian health agencies for compliance.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that most voters in Dunukofia, Awka North, Awka South, Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha South, Onitsha North, Aguata and many other local government areas were not adhering to the prescribed two metres physical distancing rule by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Most of the voters gathered in large clusters without wearing facemasks as they contended with the several cases of malfunction of the Biomodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS).

Also, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were mostly not wearing facemasks too and they did not use infrared thermometers to check voters’ temperature which part of the COVID-19 measures for such public gathering.

Hand sanitiser were also barely used as observed by our reporters.

At PU 005 in St. Peters’ Primary School 2, Amawbia 2 in Awka South LGA, voters could be seen struggling to get accredited without face masks.

It is the same situation in many other polling units where elections on Saturday in the state.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 in Nigeria continues to spread as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria shows over 212,000 confirmed cases.

More than 2, 900 people have also died from the disease.