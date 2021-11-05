The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations has summoned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, to appear before it, threatening to take ‘decisive action’ if she ignores the invite.

The summon was issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the Committee, Muktar Betara (APC, Borno) over her ‘refusal’ to appear before the committee.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Nura Alkali, had appeared before the committee to defend its budget power, but the chairman did not allow him to speak, insisting that the minister must appear.

Mr Betara said the minister is ”notorious” for shunning the invitations of the committee.

He noted that the committee would be forced to take ”decisive action” against the minister.

Although Mr Betara did not give a specific date for Mrs Farouq’s appearance, he said the committee would not allow anyone other than the minister to the appear to defend the ministry’s budget.

“Sadiya Farouq, rather than appear before the committee, kept delegating the permanent secretary in the ministry, Nura Alkali, to do this function.

“Alkali had made herself available, but the committee was uncomfortable with the minister’s behaviours, making it to reject the permanent secretary’s appearance,” Mr Betara told journalists.

Last year, the minister had a hard time defending the budget of her ministry before the committee on internally displaced persons. During the 2021 budget defence, there was a stormy session over the distribution of COVID19 palliatives.

In April 2020, there was a meeting between the minister and the leadership of the National Assembly over the implementation of the social investment program.

Some lawmakers had complained about the implementation of the welfare programme.

This summon is the latest in a series of battles between the minister and the lawmakers.