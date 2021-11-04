The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) on Thursday distributed post-harvest storage facilities to 10 farmers’ groups in Ogun, to reduce post-harvest losses and boost food production.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilities include fish smoking kiln, ice fish box, and hermetic steel drums.

The Executive Director of NSPRI, Patricia Pessu, said the empowerment programme was to support farmers with improved post-harvest storage facilities at no cost.

Ms Pessu, represented by Funmilayo Ilesanmi, zonal coordinator NSPRI, Ibadan, said the gesture was aimed at adding value and boosting the socio-economic development of farmers in the state.

She appealed to the farmers to utilise the facilities judiciously to boost food production, adding that effective use would encourage the government to continue its support to them.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Adeola Odedina, was represented by the Programme Manager, Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme (OGADEP). Taiwo Ayansanwo.

Mr Odedina commended the NSPRI for the kind gesture extended to the state adding that it would boost food production.

He said the initiative would complement the effort of the state government in increasing food production and supporting smallholder farmers in the state.

The Director of Agricultural Extension Service at OGADEP, Solape Awe, thanked the federal government for the initiative and support for Ogun rural farmers.

Ms Awe noted that the 10 farmers’ groups selected as beneficiaries, comprised of women farmers, youth farmers, fish farmers, rice farmers and other value chain farmers.

She pledged that the officials of OGADEP would monitor the farmers to make sure the facilities were used accordingly.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Olorin Waleola, from Ilaro, Mr Adekunle Odedina, from Shode Village, and Mr Omotayo Solomon, from Remo, thanked the federal government, NSPRI and OGADEP.

They said the gesture would boost food production, add more income and encourage more of the youth to go into farming in the long run.

The beneficiaries promised to make judicious use of the facilities.

