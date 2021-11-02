Armed bandits have killed the Chief Imam of Sabon Garin Bilbis Jumu’a mosque in Katsina State for reportedly resisting their attempt to kidnap him.

Malam Adam was killed on Monday morning on his farm on the outskirt of the town.

Sabon Garin Bilbis, a town on the boundary between Zamfara and Katsina States, is in Faskari local government area of Katsina.

An official of the mosque, Lawal Mamman, who announced the death of the Islamic cleric, said the bandits also kidnapped women working for Mr Mamman in the farm during the attack.

Mr Mamman said the bandits had ordered Mr Adam to follow them on one of their motorcycles but he had refused to do so.

“They started threatening him with gun but he said he would go nowhere even when they said they would kill him. He told them he had a bad leg and could not follow them into the bush.

“After the argument, one of the bandits said they should just kill him and leave the place. They killed him and left his corpse there but took away the women ,” Mr Mamman said.

25 abductees released

Meanwhile, bandits have realeased 25 persons abducted two weeks ago in Kanon Haki, also in Faskari local government area.

A man, Bilyaminu Idris, said two of his sisters and an uncle were among those released on Monday.

He, however, did not say whether a ransom was paid for their release.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isa, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the developments.