The FCT Police Command has deployed additional security to the main and satellite campuses of the University of Abuja following the invasion of the institution by some armed persons in the early hours of Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement by the FCT police spokesperson, Joseph Adeh, a deputy superintendent of police, on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how gunmen on Tuesday morning stormed the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) and abducted a Professor of Economics, Obansa Joseph, two of his children, and other people.

A resident narrated that the gunmen invaded the senior staff quarters at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at 1 am on Tuesday and operated for about an hour.

The abduction comes amidst increased banditry activities in some satellite tows in the federal capital territory.

Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, had a few months ago, raised the alarm that Abuja was no longer safe because Boko Haram terrorists had hoisted their flags in Shiroro Local Government of the state. Niger state is one of the states bordering the FCT.

The statement by the police said, “The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday has dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.”

It said the command was working in collaboration with the army to ensure the rescue of the abducted persons.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE FORTIFY SECURITY IN AND AROUND THE UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA

– As CP Babaji Sunday reassures residents of the FCT, safety and protection of lives and property.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday has dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

The CP gave the order following report that some yet to be identified armed criminals invaded the UNIABUJA Staff Quarters located at the GIRI area of the FCT in the early hours of today, 2nd November, 2021.

The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens. Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.

The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

4. On this note, the Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

DSP Josephine Adeh ANIPR,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police

FCT Police Command,

Abuja.