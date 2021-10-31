The head of judiciary, human rights and anti-corruption desk at PREMIUM TIMES, Adeyemi Adesomoju, has won the Gani Fawehinmi Prize for Human Rights Reporter of the Year at the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA).

He defeated New Telegraph newspaper’s Juliana Francis and The Nation newspaper’s Grace Obike.

Mr Adesomoju, whose entry was a two-part story titled “Courts where police, others are helped to violate citizens’ rights” wrote it while reporting for The Punch newspaper as a senior correspondent.

Meanwhile, another PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter with the Development Desk, Medinat Kanabe, who was also nominated for the Adamu Mu’Azu Prize for Tourism Reporter of the Year, was defeated by an assistant editor with The Nation newspapers, Chikodi Okereocha.

Mrs Kanabe’s entry was published by The Nation Newspapers before joining PREMIUM TIMES.

Other winners

Winners across 48 other categories also received their trophies and certificates at the presidential hall located within Kogi State government house in Lokoja on Saturday evening. The Nation Newspapers won in 16 categories

Governor speaks

The governor of the host state for the award, Yahaya Bello, hailed journalists for what he described as great job they are doing.

He said as the fourth estate of the realm of governance, journalists are more powerful than the other three arms of the judiciary, legislature and the executive.

He said reports by journalists can make or mar a nation, urging journalists to sanitise the system against those he described as quacks, who trade in fake news, sensationalism and propaganda.

He suggested that as good journalistic works are rewarded annually, the media should also introduce naming and shaming method to expose those he described as bad eggs.

He said: “In fact, the world would be a scary and dark place without the mavens who collect, curate and communicate information in a timely and responsible manner. In so doing they dispel falsehood, eliminate dangerous assumptions and provide societies with the basic premises upon which governance and other decisions can be made. This helps to bring order to society and engender human cooperation.”

Be responsible

He said journalists should take back their profession from quacks, specifically the myriad of unregulated persons armed with internet-enabled devices who haunt the media space.

“Lives and whole societies have been ruined by the irresponsible practice of journalism by media practitioners, or quacks who impersonate them. The use of the tools of the journalist’s trade to deal in hate speech has set off many a fire which ultimately consumed whole politics and their people.

“Fake news is ubiquitous nowadays, whether it is rumour-mongering, dangerous innuendo, character assassination or other forms of inaccurate reportage. The problem is so endemic that in Q3 2020 alone, statistics show there were 1.8 billion engagements with fake news on Facebook alone! Nigeria, like many countries, has fallen victim to it many times, sometimes with devastating loss of lives or properties.”

Noting that the NMMA Trust is a very important institution that rewards merit in the way individuals and media houses practise journalism, Mr Bello said the NMMA provides critical motivation for the real journalists to do their work professionally.

In his speech, the chairman of the NMMA board of trustees, Aruna Adamu Rashid, said the body is a non-governmental and non-political organisation that is not interested in politics but the journalism profession.