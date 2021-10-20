On Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country recorded no new death from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 2,838 lives across the country since its outbreak in 2020.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official website late Tuesday night, adding that 159 fresh cases were recorded across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With the latest update, the disease centre said the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 209,546, adding that the number of known active cases in Nigeria now stands at 9,162, while 197,546 people have been successfully treated and discharged.

NCDC noted that Oyo state reported 130 discharges including community discharge on Tuesday.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT recorded the highest figure of 71, including a backlog for September 18 and 19, 2021.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, also recorded 20 new cases for September 18 and 19, 2021.

Imo State in the South-east ranked third on the log with 17 cases.

Rivers and Cross River States in the South-south recorded 15 and nine cases respectively, followed by Kano in the North-west and Ondo in the South-west with seven cases each.

While Plateau State in the North-central recorded four cases, Ekiti and Niger States recorded three cases each.

The data also revealed that Delta State recorded two cases, while Bauchi in the North-east recorded a single case.

The NCDC added that Edo, Oyo, Ogun and Osun States recorded no new cases on Tuesday.